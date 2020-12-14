﻿
English
Canadian new vehicle sales down 8.5 percent in October

Monday, 14 December 2020 20:34:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in October 2020 totaled 159,098 units, reflecting a decrease of 8.5 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 2.5 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in October totaled $7.03 billion, compared to $7.66 billion in September and $7.08 billion in October 2019.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 117,540 units in October at a value of $5.35 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 41,558 units at a value of $1.68 billion.


