Canadian new vehicle sales down 6.3 percent in November

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in November 2022 totaled 123,874 units, reflecting a decrease of 6.3 percent month-on-month and an increase of 5.5 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in November totaled $6.67 billion, compared to $7.01 billion in October and $6.09 billion in November 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 93,877 units in November at a value of $5.32 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 29,997 units at a value of $1.35 billion.