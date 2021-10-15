Canadian new vehicle sales down 4 percent in August

Friday, 15 October 2021 20:00:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in August 2021 totaled 149,778 units, reflecting a decrease of 4.0 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 13.2 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in August totaled $6.95 billion, compared to $7.31 billion in July and $7.61 billion in August 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 106,028 units in August at a value of $5.09 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 43,750 units at a value of $1.86 billion.