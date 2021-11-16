﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 3.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 21:31:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in September 2021 totaled 144,276 units, reflecting a decrease of 3.7 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 18.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in September totaled $6.75 billion, compared to $6.95 billion in August and $7.92 billion in September 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 103,159 units in September at a value of $4.98 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 41,117 units at a value of $1.76 billion.


Tags: automotive  Canada  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Nov

Canadian manufacturing sales down 3 percent in September
10 Nov

Investment in Canadian building construction down 0.7 percent in September
05 Nov

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation reports Q3 production and income results
05 Nov

Russel Metals reports increased net earnings in Q3
05 Nov

Canadian trade surplus widens to $1.9 billion in September