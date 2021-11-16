Canadian new vehicle sales down 3.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 21:31:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in September 2021 totaled 144,276 units, reflecting a decrease of 3.7 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 18.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in September totaled $6.75 billion, compared to $6.95 billion in August and $7.92 billion in September 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 103,159 units in September at a value of $4.98 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 41,117 units at a value of $1.76 billion.