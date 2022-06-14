﻿
Canadian new vehicle sales down 2 percent in April

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 18:20:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in April 2022 totaled 143,148 units, reflecting a decrease of 2.0 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 13.6 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in April totaled $7.02 billion, compared to $7.21 billion in March and $7.76 billion in April 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 102,748 units in April at a value of $5.27 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 40,400 units at a value of $1.74 billion.


