Canadian new vehicle sales down 17.2 percent in November

Friday, 15 January 2021 20:19:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in November 2020 totaled 131,745 units, reflecting a decrease of 17.2 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 9.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in November totaled $6.03 billion, compared to $7.06 billion in October and $6.46 billion in November 2019.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 94,911 units in November at a value of $4.49 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 36,834 units at a value of $1.54 billion.


