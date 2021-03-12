Canadian new vehicle sales down 11.8 percent in January

Friday, 12 March 2021 20:38:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in January 2021 totaled 96,475 units, reflecting a decrease of 11.8 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 14.5 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in January totaled $4.48 billion, compared to $5.23 billion in December and $5.03 billion in January 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 71,110 units in January at a value of $3.46 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 25,365 units at a value of $1.02 billion.