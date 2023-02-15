﻿
Canadian new vehicle sales down 10.9 percent in December

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 22:15:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in December 2022 totaled 111,049 units, reflecting a decrease of 10.9 percent month-on-month but an increase of 7.1 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in December totaled $6.26 billion, compared to $6.73 billion in November and $5.65 billion in December 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 80,532 units in December at a value of $4.76 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 30,517 units at a value of $1.49 billion.


