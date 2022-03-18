Canadian new home prices up 1.1 percent in February

Friday, 18 March 2022 19:52:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, in February, new home prices in Canada grew 1.1 percent. From January to February, prices rose in 18 of the 27 census metropolitan areas (CMAs) surveyed and were unchanged in nine.

New home builders in Canada continued to see increases in their construction costs for material and labor in February. Softwood lumber once again saw large gains in market value, having increased 15.0 percent in January, following a 31.8 percent rise in December 2021. In addition to the price increase for the softwood lumber component of the Industrial Product Price Index, recent price gains have been observed for many other materials used in the construction of new homes, such as furniture and fixtures, as well as cement, glass and other non-metallic mineral products.

Calgary (+3.8 percent) reported the largest monthly increase for new home prices in February. According to the Calgary Real Estate Board, new listings of single-family detached homes rose markedly, and sales activity reached a record high between January and February. While new listings went up, Calgary had not seen housing market conditions this tight in over 15 years. However, homes in this city remained relatively affordable compared with other cities in the country, encouraging migration from other provinces into Alberta. Both factors contributed to the upward price pressures of new and resale homes.

Edmonton also recorded a rise in new home prices for the month of February (+2.7 percent). The Realtors Association of Edmonton reported that this CMA saw large increases in month-over-month activity for listings and sales of single-family detached homes in February.

New home prices continued to increase in the city of Québec (+2.9 percent) in February. Prices have risen 7.0 percent since August 2021 in this city. The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers reported that activity and price levels in the region remained significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, while inventory remained low.

On a year-on-year basis, nationally, new home prices rose 10.9 percent in February. Kitchener–Cambridge–Waterloo (+25.1 percent) reported the greatest year-over-year increase, followed by Winnipeg (+21.5 percent) and Windsor (+20.7 percent).