Canadian new home prices rise by 0.9 percent in January

Friday, 18 February 2022 21:56:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, in January 2022, new home prices for Canada grew by 0.9 percent compared with December 2021, slightly up after the market had a brief slowdown in December. Prices were up in 15 of the 27 census metropolitan areas (CMAs) surveyed, and unchanged in 12.

The growth was principally attributed to higher construction costs as reported by the contractors. The Industrial Product Price Index recorded the strongest-ever monthly increase for softwood lumber prices (+32.8 percent) in December 2021.

In its fourth quarter Housing Market Index Survey, the Canadian Home Builders' Association found that elevated costs of lumber and other construction materials increased the average construction cost by 13 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the previous quarter. It was also reported that supply chain issues, labor shortages, and low supply of developed lots in some areas were affecting the housing industry. Survey respondents identified that plumbing materials as well as plumbing fixtures were the most impacted by the supply chain issues.

In January 2022, Calgary (+2.1 percent) recorded the highest monthly increase in new home prices among the 27 CMAs surveyed. According to the Calgary Real Estate Board, inventory levels were at lows not seen since 2006. Compared with other hot real estate markets in Canada, home prices in Calgary continued to be more affordable and attracted buyers from other provinces. Higher demand for housing in Alberta was bolstered by new migrants to the province. In the third quarter of 2021, the net number of interprovincial migrants and immigrants (16,406) reached its highest level since the second quarter of 2015.

Compared with December 2021, prices for new homes in Vancouver rose 1.8 percent in January 2022, the fastest monthly price acceleration since May 2017. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver noted that while home sales in January 2022 were down the record-setting pace a year earlier, low supply continued to push home prices into record highs.

The Kitchener–Cambridge–Waterloo CMA (+27.0 percent) recorded the greatest increase in new home prices year-over-over for January 2022, followed by Winnipeg (+22.5 percent) and Windsor (+21.0 percent). According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, these CMAs have each seen large growth in sales levels in the past year.