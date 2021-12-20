Canadian manufacturing sales up 4.3 percent in October

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:34:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, manufacturing sales rebounded in October, rising 4.3 percent to $61.2 billion, following a 2.8 percent decline in September. Sales increased in 17 of 21 industries in October, led by the motor vehicle, motor vehicle parts, and primary metal industries. The aerospace product and parts industry posted the largest decline.

Total inventories increased 1.5 percent to a record high $99.6 billion in October, as a result of higher inventories in the primary metal (+4.4 percent), petroleum and coal (+5.2 percent) and food (+1.8 percent) industries, mainly attributable to higher raw material prices. Year over year, total inventories rose 15.2 percent.

The inventory-to-sales ratio decreased from 1.67 in September to 1.63 in October. The ratio measures the time, in months, that would be required to exhaust inventories if sales were to remain at their current level.

Total value of unfilled orders edged down 0.1 percent to $95.4 billion in October, mostly due to lower unfilled orders of fabricated metals (-3.3 percent) and aerospace products (-0.4 percent). This was mostly offset by higher unfulfilled orders of machinery (+1.8 percent) and electrical equipment, appliances, and components (+6.2 percent). Year over year, the value of unfilled orders was up 1.8 percent.

The total value of new orders increased 1.9 percent to $61.1 billion in October, mainly attributable to higher new orders of transportation equipment (+9.9 percent).

The capacity utilization rate (not seasonally adjusted) for the total manufacturing sector increased from 74.7 percent in September to 77.1 percent in October on higher production.

The capacity utilization rate rose in 11 of 21 industries in October on higher production in the transportation equipment (+11.9 percentage points), chemical (+6.4 percentage points), and fabricated metal (+2.6 percentage points) product industries. The capacity utilization rate in the petroleum manufacturing industry fell 2.1 percentage points.