Canadian manufacturing sales up 0.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 20:35:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, manufacturing sales rose for the fourth consecutive month, up 0.6 percent to $64.8 billion in January on higher sales in 14 of 21 industries, led by the petroleum and coal (+6.8 percent) and wood (+6.5 percent) product industries. The gain was partially offset by lower sales of motor vehicles (-17.5 percent). On a year-over-year basis, total manufacturing sales were up 13.4 percent in January.

Total inventories increased 1.8 percent to a new record high of $105.0 billion in January, on higher inventories of petroleum and coal product (+6.0 percent), machinery (+2.5 percent), beverage and tobacco (+6.0 percent), and fabricated metal product (+2.5 percent) industries. This was mainly attributable to higher prices for raw materials. Year over year, total inventories rose 19.4 percent in January.

The inventory-to-sales ratio increased from 1.60 in December to 1.62 in January. This ratio measures the time, in months, that would be required to exhaust inventories if sale were to remain at their current level.

The total value of unfilled orders rose 1.8 percent to $99.5 billion in January mostly due to higher unfilled orders of aerospace product and parts (+1.5 percent) and machinery (+5.1 percent).

Total value of new orders increased 1.1 percent to $66.6 billion in January, mainly attributable to higher new orders of petroleum and coal product (+8.7 percent). The increase was partially offset by lower new orders of motor vehicles (-16.3 percent).

The capacity utilization rate (not seasonally adjusted) for the total manufacturing sector decreased from 75.7 percent in December to 74.1 percent in January on lower production.

The capacity utilization rate fell in 12 of 21 industries, driven by transportation equipment (-9.8 percentage points), primary metal (-4.1 percentage points) and non-metallic mineral product (-11.2 percentage points). Shutdowns at auto assembly plants were responsible for the decline in the capacity utilization rate of the transportation industry. The decline was partially offset by higher capacity utilization in the wood product industry (+6.6 percentage points).