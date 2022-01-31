﻿
English
Canadian industrial product prices rise in December but raw material prices decline

Monday, 31 January 2022 21:05:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), rose 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in December and were 16.1 percent higher than in December 2020.

Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), fell 2.9 percent month over month in December, but increased 29.0 percent year over year.

On a monthly basis, the IPPI (+0.7 percent) increased for a fourth consecutive month in December. Compared with the same month in 2020, it rose 16.1 percent.

The RMPI fell 2.9 percent on a monthly basis in December. Compared with December 2020, it rose 29.0 percent, continuing its upward year-over-year trend that began in January 2021. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI rose 0.4 percent. Following four consecutive months of decline, prices for iron ores and concentrates rebounded, rising 23.7 percent in December. However, they were 24.8 percent lower than in December 2020. This gain was driven by market optimism about increased demand.


Tags: North America  Canada  |  similar articles »


