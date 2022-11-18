Canadian industrial product and raw material prices rise in October

Friday, 18 November 2022 20:35:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), rose 2.4 percent on a monthly basis in October and were 10.1 percent higher than in October 2021. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), increased 1.3 percent on a monthly basis in October, and posted a 9.0 percent year-over-year increase.

In October, the IPPI rose 2.4 percent month over month and was 10.1 percent higher than in October 2021. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI rose 0.9 percent month over month and 6.1 percent year over year.

The US dollar appreciated 2.9 percent against the Canadian dollar from September to October. As prices for some products in the IPPI are reported in US dollars, changes in the CAD-USD exchange rate can influence the index. If the CAD-USD exchange rate had remained the same from September to October, the overall IPPI would have increased 1.7 percent instead of 2.4 percent.

The RMPI increased 1.3 percent on a monthly basis in October and posted a 9.0 percent year-over-year increase.

The monthly gain in RMPI was mostly due to higher prices for crude energy products (+2.0 percent). The price of conventional crude oil rose 5.1 percent in October. Year over year, conventional crude oil was 18.5 percent higher compared with the same month in 2021. Expectations of lower crude oil production were a major factor in the price increase, particularly due to OPEC+ announcing a two-million-barrel-per-day cut that starts in November.