Canadian industrial product and raw material prices rise in July

Monday, 31 August 2020 20:54:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, prices for products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), rose 0.7 percent in July, driven primarily by higher prices for energy and petroleum products and primary non-ferrous metals.

Prices for raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), increased 3.0 percent, mainly as a result of higher prices for crude energy products.

The IPPI increased 0.7 percent in July. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI edged up 0.1 percent. Out of 21 major product groups, 8 were up, 12 were down, and 1 was unchanged.

Year over year, the IPPI was down 2.3 percent in July, mostly due to a 26.0 percent decrease in prices for energy and petroleum products. Excluding energy, the IPPI was up 1.6 percent, mostly due to an 11.3 percent increase in prices for primary non-ferrous metal products.

The RMPI increased 3.0 percent in July. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI was up 1.4 percent. Out of the six product groups, four were up and two were down. Upward movement in the RMPI came primarily from gains in prices for conventional crude oil (+6.4 percent) and metal ores, concentrates, and scrap (+5.2 percent).

Year over year, the RMPI was down 12.1 percent, mostly due to a 29.2 percent decrease in crude energy products. Excluding energy, the RMPI was up by 2.2 percent year over year, mostly due to a 9.6 percent increase in prices for metal ores, concentrates, and scrap.