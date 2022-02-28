Canadian industrial product and raw material prices rise in January

Monday, 28 February 2022 22:36:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), rose 3.0 percent month over month in January 2022 and were 16.9 percent higher than in January 2021. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), were up 6.5 percent on a monthly basis in January 2022 and up 30.5 percent year over year.

The IPPI rose 3.0 percent month over month in January. This was a fifth consecutive monthly gain and the strongest increase since May 2021 (+3.0 percent). This growth was driven mainly by higher prices for refined petroleum products and lumber and other sawmill products.

In January, the RMPI was up 6.5 percent month over month and 30.5 percent from January 2021, driven by higher prices for conventional crude oil. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI rose 1.0 percent.

Prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap were up 1.3 percent, after falling 1.1 percent in December 2021. In this group, prices for iron ores and concentrates (+11.6 percent) increased for a second straight month in January 2022. However, they were down 22.5 percent from the same month in 2021. A resurgence of steel production in China contributed to this increase.