﻿
Canadian industrial product and raw material prices increase in January

Friday, 17 February 2023 21:28:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, in January 2023, the Industrial Product Price Index increased 0.4 percent month over month, following two consecutive months of declines, and rose 5.4 percent year over year.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles were up 0.6 percent in January, mainly on higher prices for passenger cars and light trucks (+1.3 percent).

In January 2023, the RMPI edged down 0.1 percent month over month, a third consecutive monthly decline. Year over year, the index rose by 1.2 percent.

Prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap rose 2.3 percent month over month, led by higher prices for gold, silver, and platinum group metal ores and concentrates (+2.6 percent). Prices for lead and zinc ores and concentrates (+2.2 percent) and copper ores and concentrates (+7.4 percent) were also up in January.


