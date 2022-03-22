﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian industrial product and raw material prices increase in February

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 23:36:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the Industrial Product Price Index rose 3.1 percent month over month in February and 16.4 percent year over year. The Raw Materials Price Index rose 6.0 percent month over month in February and 29.8 percent year over year.

In February 2022, the Industrial Product Price Index rose 3.1 percent month over month and 16.4 percent year over year. This was the sixth consecutive monthly increase, and the largest monthly gain in more than 42 years, since January 1980 (+3.8 percent).

In February, the Raw Materials Price index rose 6.0 percent month over month and 29.8 percent year over year.

Prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap increased 3.8 percent on a monthly basis. Within this group, prices for iron ores and concentrates rose 8.6 percent. Gold ores, concentrates and mill bullion (+2.9 percent), as well as silver ores, concentrates and mill bullion (+2.3 percent), also posted monthly increases.


Tags: Canada  North America 

Similar articles

21 Mar

Canadian iron ore production up 0.7 percent in January
21 Mar

Canadian railway freight down 19.1 percent in January
18 Mar

US rig count stays level week-on-week while Canadian count plunges
18 Mar

Canadian new home prices up 1.1 percent in February
15 Mar

Canadian manufacturing sales up 0.6 percent in January
14 Mar

Investment in Canadian building construction up 3.4 percent in January
14 Mar

Canadian new vehicle sales down 9.1 percent in January
11 Mar

US rig count rises while Canadian count drops again
11 Mar

Canadian industrial capacity rises to 82.9 percent in Q4
08 Mar

Canada’s trade deficit swings back to $2.6 billion surplus in January