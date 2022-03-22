Canadian industrial product and raw material prices increase in February

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 23:36:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, the Industrial Product Price Index rose 3.1 percent month over month in February and 16.4 percent year over year. The Raw Materials Price Index rose 6.0 percent month over month in February and 29.8 percent year over year.

In February 2022, the Industrial Product Price Index rose 3.1 percent month over month and 16.4 percent year over year. This was the sixth consecutive monthly increase, and the largest monthly gain in more than 42 years, since January 1980 (+3.8 percent).

In February, the Raw Materials Price index rose 6.0 percent month over month and 29.8 percent year over year.

Prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap increased 3.8 percent on a monthly basis. Within this group, prices for iron ores and concentrates rose 8.6 percent. Gold ores, concentrates and mill bullion (+2.9 percent), as well as silver ores, concentrates and mill bullion (+2.3 percent), also posted monthly increases.