Canadian industrial product and raw material prices down in July

Thursday, 18 August 2022 18:47:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, the Industrial Product Price Index declined 2.1 percent month over month and increased 11.9 percent year over year in July.

Prices for energy and petroleum products dropped 11.6 percent month over month, after posting six consecutive monthly increases. This is the largest monthly decline for the group since April 2020 (-25.3 percent). Year over year, prices were 57.5 percent higher compared with July 2021.

In July, the Raw Materials Price Index fell 7.4 percent month over month and was 19.1 percent higher compared with July 2021. Prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap fell 7.8 percent month over month and 7.3 percent year over year.