﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian industrial product and raw material prices down in July

Thursday, 18 August 2022 18:47:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the Industrial Product Price Index declined 2.1 percent month over month and increased 11.9 percent year over year in July.

Prices for energy and petroleum products dropped 11.6 percent month over month, after posting six consecutive monthly increases. This is the largest monthly decline for the group since April 2020 (-25.3 percent). Year over year, prices were 57.5 percent higher compared with July 2021.

In July, the Raw Materials Price Index fell 7.4 percent month over month and was 19.1 percent higher compared with July 2021. Prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap fell 7.8 percent month over month and 7.3 percent year over year.


Tags: Canada North America 

Similar articles

Canadian new vehicle sales up 1.4 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales down 0.8 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline again week-on-week

12 Aug | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 0.3 percent in June

12 Aug | Steel News

Stelco sees higher revenues in Q2 amid higher prices

12 Aug | Steel News

US and Canadian rig count both drop slightly week-on-week

05 Aug | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 1.5 percent in June

04 Aug | Steel News

Canadian trade surplus widens to $5 billion in June

04 Aug | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts rise yet again week-on-week

29 Jul | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts see modest gains week-on-week

22 Jul | Steel News