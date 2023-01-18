Canadian industrial product and raw material prices decline in December

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 00:03:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, in December, the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) declined 1.1 percent month over month and was up 7.6 percent year over year. Prices for energy and petroleum products (-9.8 percent) fell for a second consecutive month in December, leading the monthly decrease in the IPPI. Compared with December 2021, prices were up 31.8 percent. Lower prices for finished motor gasoline (-14.6 percent) and diesel fuel (-8.7 percent) were mainly responsible for the monthly decline in this group.

These decreases were partially influenced by lower prices for crude oil, which fell partially on macroeconomic concerns as well as global production slightly in excess of demand. Diesel prices remained relatively higher than gasoline prices, partially due to the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia was a major supplier of diesel to Europe, which increased its imports from other sources.

Prices for primary ferrous metal products fell 2.1 percent month over month in December. On a yearly basis, the group posted a record decline of 16.2 percent. Lower prices for basic and semi-finished iron or steel products (-2.2 percent) were mainly responsible for the price decrease in this group. Steel prices continued to decline in December on weakening global demand and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) fell 3.1 percent on a monthly basis in December and increased 7.5 percent year over year.

Lower prices for crude energy products (-9.3 percent) were mainly responsible for the monthly decrease in RMPI. Year over year, prices were 19.9 percent higher compared with December 2021. The price of conventional crude oil fell 10.5 percent month over month in December, bringing the price of crude close to the level in January 2022, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A slight excess of global production over demand, as well as bearish economic sentiment, were partly behind the price drop. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI increased 1.5 percent.

In December, prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap increased 5.4 percent month over month and 2.1 percent year over year, led by higher prices for gold, silver, and platinum group metal ores and concentrates (+5.7 percent). In spite of negative economic sentiment, the price of iron ores and concentrates rose by 21.0 percent in December, partly on speculation. In January 2023, China's state planner announced that it would be ramping up efforts to stop speculation in the iron ore market.