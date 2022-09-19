﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian industrial product and raw material prices both rise in August

Monday, 19 September 2022 20:53:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) declined 1.2 percent month over month in August. Year over year, the IPPI increased 10.6 percent. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), fell 4.2 percent on a monthly basis in August and increased 17.6 percent year over year.

Prices for products sold by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the IPPI, declined 1.2 percent month over month in August, a third consecutive monthly decrease. The IPPI increased 10.6 percent year over year. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI was down 0.3 percent in August.

Prices for primary ferrous metal products were down 2.1 percent in August, mainly due to a drop in prices for basic and semi-finished iron or steel products (-2.2 percent). Year over year, primary ferrous metal products fell 6.0 percent, the first yearly decrease since September 2020 (-2.2 percent). Lower prices for steel are partially due to slowing demand in China amidst a softening property market.

In August, the RMPI fell 4.2 percent month over month, mainly driven by lower prices for crude energy products (-9.6 percent). However, the RMPI was up 17.6 percent compared with August 2021.

Prices for conventional crude oil dropped 8.1 percent in August. Year over year, conventional crude oil prices rose 42.5 percent. Natural gas prices in Canada fell 19.4 percent in August, with increased production, pipeline capacity, and unplanned outages all playing a role in the significant price drop.

Prices for gold, silver, and platinum group metal ores and concentrates (+4.7 percent) were mainly responsible for the monthly increase in metal ores, concentrates and scrap (+2.0 percent). The short-term price movement for gold and silver in August may have been influenced by market participants covering short positions, as well as expectations of softening US inflation.


Tags: Canada North America 

Similar articles

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

16 Sep | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 11.9 percent in July

15 Sep | Steel News

Canadian manufacturing sales down 0.9 percent in July

14 Sep | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 0.8 percent in July

13 Sep | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

12 Sep | Steel News

Canadian trade surplus narrows to $4.1 billion in July

07 Sep | Steel News

US rig count drops while Canadian count rises week-on-week

02 Sep | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 6.6 percent in July

01 Sep | Steel News

Canadian rail freight volume up 1.3 percent in June

24 Aug | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production down 18.5 percent in June

22 Aug | Steel News