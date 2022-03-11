Canadian industrial capacity rises to 82.9 percent in Q4

Friday, 11 March 2022 21:28:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, Canadian industries operated at 82.9 percent of their production capacity in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 81.7 percent in the third quarter. The increase in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by gains in the manufacturing sector—specifically, transportation equipment manufacturing—and in the construction sector.

Following a decline in the third quarter, capacity utilization in construction rose 1.2 percentage points to 92.6 percent in the fourth quarter. Investment in building construction grew (+1.8 percent) during the fourth quarter, primarily because of a strong rise in non-residential building construction (+4.1 percent). Increased activity was observed in engineering and other construction activities (+3.7 percent). According to the Labor Force Survey, employment in construction rose from 1.42 million in the third quarter to 1.44 million in the fourth quarter.

Capacity utilization in the mining and quarrying subsector (except oil and gas) was up 1.7 percentage points to 87.5 percent in the fourth quarter. This increase was mainly fueled by higher levels of activity in support activities for the mining subsector (+28.6 percent).

Year over year, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing sector edged up 0.3 percentage points to 76.9 percent in the fourth quarter. This increase was driven by recovering activities in the manufacturing sector in the fourth quarter. According to the Labor Force Survey, employment in manufacturing rose from 1.72 million in the third quarter to 1.75 million in the fourth quarter. Year over year, capacity utilization increased in 13 of the 21 major manufacturing industry groups, representing approximately 60 percent of gross domestic product in the manufacturing sector in the fourth quarter.

After three quarters of decline because of the semiconductor chip shortage, transportation equipment manufacturing saw its first increase in the capacity utilization rate, up to 70.5 percent in the fourth quarter. Higher levels of activity were observed in motor vehicle manufacturing (+23.9 percent). That rise coincided with an increase in exports (+15.9 percent) and imports (+12.5 percent) of motor vehicles and parts in the fourth quarter. However, this transportation and equipment manufacturing capacity utilization rate is still well below what was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 (81.1 percent), resulting in a year-over-year decline of 10.6 percentage points.