Canadian industrial capacity falls to 81.4 percent in Q3

Friday, 10 December 2021 20:34:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, Canadian industries operated at 81.4 percent of their production capacity in the third quarter of 2021, down from 82.0 percent in the second quarter. This was the first quarterly decrease after four consecutive quarterly increases.

The decline in the third quarter was mainly because of declines in the construction and the manufacturing sector, particularly transportation equipment manufacturing.

In the construction sector, capacity utilization dropped to 90.1 percent in the third quarter, after posting four consecutive quarterly increases. Capacity utilization fell 4.0 percentage points. The capacity utilization rate is slightly higher than the level in the fourth quarter of 2020 (89.9 percent). Residential construction recorded a large drop in activity levels (-8.4 percent), contributing to the decline in this sector. Following four consecutive quarters of strong growth, investment in new construction and renovations was down in the third quarter. According to the Labor Force Survey, employment levels for construction fell from 1.44 million to 1.42 million during the quarter.

Capacity utilization in mining and quarrying (excluding oil and gas extraction) rose 4.9 percentage points to 84.9 percent in the third quarter. This increase was mainly driven by higher levels of activity in the metal ore and the support activities for mining and oil and gas extraction subsectors, with all types of services posting gains.

Year-over-year, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing sector edged down 0.1 percentage points to 75.1 percent in the third quarter of 2021. Capacity utilization declined year over year in 4 of the 21 major manufacturing industrial groups, representing approximately 25 percent of gross domestic product in the manufacturing sector.