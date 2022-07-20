﻿
Canadian industrial and raw material prices decline in June

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 18:13:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), declined by 1.1 percent month over month in June 2022 and by 14.3 percent compared with June 2021. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), edged down 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in June 2022 and increased 32.4 percent year over year.

In June, the IPPI declined 1.1 percent month over month and was 14.3 percent higher than in June 2021. This was the first monthly decline in the IPPI since August 2021 (-0.3 percent).

The decline in the IPPI was mostly driven by a 28.0 percent drop in softwood lumber prices. This was the third consecutive monthly decrease for softwood lumber and the largest monthly decline since July 2021 (-32.9 percent). Year over year, softwood lumber prices were down 37.2 percent, the largest decline on record since the series began in 1956. Even with the substantial drop, prices in June were nonetheless 80.3 percent higher than those in January 2020, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the RMPI edged down 0.1 percent on a monthly basis and increased 32.4 percent year over year. Prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap (-4.1 percent) posted a third consecutive monthly decrease. In this group, prices for waste and scrap of metal fell 9.5 percent, and nickel ores and concentrates dropped 4.1 percent on a monthly basis.


