Canadian company to sell manganese out of Brazilian port

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:37:09 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Canadian manganese company Auxico Resources said it has signed a deal with an undisclosed customer in India to supply 10,000 mt of the product out of an undisclosed Brazilian port, the company said. The product will be reportedly ready for shipment in late January.

Auxico could then increase the shipment to 60,000 mt per month over a 12-month period.

The company didn’t disclose, however, that it would still use the undisclosed Brazilian port. It’s not also clear if it bought the product from a Brazilian supplier or just had remaining inventories in Brazil.

Auxico said the product has an ore grade of between 46 to 48 percent manganese.