﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian company to sell manganese out of Brazilian port

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:37:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Canadian manganese company Auxico Resources said it has signed a deal with an undisclosed customer in India to supply 10,000 mt of the product out of an undisclosed Brazilian port, the company said. The product will be reportedly ready for shipment in late January.

Auxico could then increase the shipment to 60,000 mt per month over a 12-month period.

The company didn’t disclose, however, that it would still use the undisclosed Brazilian port. It’s not also clear if it bought the product from a Brazilian supplier or just had remaining inventories in Brazil.

Auxico said the product has an ore grade of between 46 to 48 percent manganese.


Tags: trading  raw mat  South America  alloys  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Jan

Vale-owned Port of Ponta da Madeira ships 191 million mt of iron ore and other products
23  Dec

Gerdau experiments with natural gas-fueled truck at its Varzea do Lopes iron ore mine
15  Dec

Vale concludes last iron ore shipments using older vessels
14  Dec

Samarco restarts Mariana complex following five-year halt
10  Dec

Vale sells 8 percent of logistics company VLI to BNDES