Canadian Blue Giant to invest $40 million in Mexico for loading docks plant

Thursday, 17 October 2024 10:16:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Canadian company Blue Giant, together with Mexican partners, will invest $40 million to build a plant to manufacture loading docks in the central city of Atizapán de Zaragoza, in the State of Mexico. Production will be mainly destined for export to North America, the local government reported.

“Blue Giant Mexico will invest $40 million and will employ more than 500 workers to manufacture loading dock levelers,” the government of Atizapán de Zaragoza reported on its X account (formerly Twitter).

According to the investment schedule, it will be between October and December 2025 when production of these instruments that have steel as their main input for their manufacture will begin.


Tags: Mexico North America 

