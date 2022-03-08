Canada’s trade deficit swings back to $2.6 billion surplus in January

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 21:31:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, in January, Canada's merchandise imports fell 7.4 percent, with decreases observed in nearly all product sections. This follows three months of strong growth for total imports. Meanwhile, exports edged down 0.2 percent, mainly on lower exports of passenger cars and light trucks. As a result, after posting its first deficit in seven months in December 2021, Canada's merchandise trade balance swung back into a surplus position in January 2022. It went from a $1.6 billion deficit in December to a $2.6 billion surplus in January 2022.

Total imports fell sharply in January, down 7.4 percent to $54.0 billion. Declines were observed in 10 of the 11 product sections, with 9 decreasing by more than $100 million. Despite the decreases, total imports were up 8.0 percent on a year-over-year basis. In real (or volume) terms, total imports fell 8.5 percent in January.

Total exports edged down 0.2 percent in January to $56.6 billion, with declines observed in 7 of 11 product sections. A 4.6 percent drop in real (or volume) terms was almost entirely offset by an increase in export prices. Excluding energy products, exports were down 2.7 percent.

Exports to the United States rose 1.2 percent in January, while imports from that country were down 4.7 percent. As a result, Canada's trade surplus with the United States widened from $7.1 billion in December 2021 to $9.3 billion in January 2022, the largest trade surplus since July 2008.

Exports to countries other than the United States were down 4.6 percent in January. Exports destined to France (aircraft) and the United Kingdom (various products) contributed the most to the decrease. Imports from countries other than the United States declined 11.8 percent. Lower imports from China (cell phones and computers) and Germany (passenger cars and light trucks) were observed.

Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States narrowed from $8.6 billion in December 2021 to $6.7 billion in January 2022.