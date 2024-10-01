 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada’s...

Canada’s Algoma Steel announces fiscal second quarter 2025 guidance

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 17:28:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Canada-based steel producer, Algoma Steel, has announced guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2024, of the fiscal year 2024-25.

Fiscal 2025 second quarter total steel shipments are expected to be in the range of 510,000 to 520,000 tons. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5 million to negative $5 million which includes the initial recovery of insurance proceeds estimated at approximately $20 million.

Michael Garcia, Algoma’s CEO, said, “Our operations are performing in line with expectations for the fiscal second quarter, despite operating against a backdrop of challenging market conditions for steel demand and pricing. Operationally we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities as market fundamentals improve and demand rebounds. Importantly, we remain on track with our Electric Arc Furnace project with commissioning activities expected to begin by calendar year-end. This milestone will mark the beginning of Algoma Steel's transformation into one of the most environmentally sustainable steel producers in North America.”


Tags: Canada North America 

Similar articles

US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

30 Sep | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

23 Sep | Steel News

Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from three countries

16 Sep | Steel News

Canada initiates expiry review of AD duty on HSS from South Korea and Turkey

12 Sep | Steel News

Canada issues final AD margins on wire rod from three countries

06 Sep | Steel News

EAF investment of Canada’s Algoma Steel to be supported by new energy project

03 Sep | Steel News

Canada determines retroactive assessment for Tosyali Algerie’s rebar

29 Aug | Steel News

Canada to tackle rising Chinese steel imports with 25% additional tax

27 Aug | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts much lower net sales for Q1 amid fall in shipments

15 Aug | Steel News

Canada’s Russel Metals acquires seven service centers

14 Aug | Steel News