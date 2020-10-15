﻿
Canada-based Stelco completes blast furnace upgrade

Thursday, 15 October 2020 11:10:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada-based Stelco Holdings Inc. has announced that it has completed its Lake Erie Works blast furnace upgrade and reline project and has commenced production.

The upgrade of the blast furnace is expected to result in improved quality, increased annual pig iron production of up to 300,000 net tons, and a corresponding $30/nt reduction in costs to produce steel coils.

“We were able to execute this project safely and without any loss of work hours due to the coronavirus. As a result of this upgrade and reline project we believe we have created a best-in-class blast furnace at our Lake Erie Works facility,” Alan Kestenbaum, executive chairman and CEO of Stelco Holdings, said.


