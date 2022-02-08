Canada swings from trade surplus to deficit in December

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 21:40:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, Canada's merchandise imports rose 3.7 percent in December, while exports were down 0.9 percent. As a result, after posting six consecutive monthly surpluses, Canada's merchandise trade balance returned to a deficit position. It moved from a surplus of $2.5 billion in November to a deficit of $137 million in December, a position considered to be essentially balanced.

Total imports rose 3.7 percent in December to a record $57.7 billion. This was the third consecutive monthly increase, and gains were observed in 8 of the 11 product sections. In real (or volume) terms, total imports rose 3.1 percent.

After posting a record high in November, total exports fell 0.9 percent in December to $57.6 billion, despite the fact that increases were observed in a majority of product sections. Non-energy exports were up 0.7 percent in December. Prices for total exports fell 0.7 percent, the second monthly decline in 2021.

Imports from countries other than the United States rose 6.6 percent in December. Imports from China (+9.3 percent) posted the largest increase, partly on imports of communication equipment and computers. Imports from Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and Mexico were also up.

Exports to countries other than the United States were up 0.6 percent in December. Higher exports to the United Kingdom (gold), France (aircraft and crude oil) and India (copper ore) were partly offset by lower exports to China (canola and coal). Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States widened from $7.0 billion in November to a record $8.2 billion in December.

Following increases of 7.0 percent in October and 5.9 percent in November, exports to the United States fell 1.4 percent in December. Meanwhile, imports from the United States rose 2.1 percent, a third consecutive monthly increase. Canada's trade surplus with the United States narrowed from $9.5 billion in November to $8.1 billion in December.