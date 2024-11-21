Canada concerned about China's automotive investment in Mexico

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alerted Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum about some "concerns" from his government regarding some Chinese investments in Mexico and their impact on the upcoming review of the USMCA trilateral trade agreement, according to local press reports.

"There are questions and concerns about some Chinese investments in Mexico and I expressed them directly to the Mexican president. But we are also ensuring that we work to keep the trade agreement (USMCA) strong," Trudeau said at a press conference in Canada, reported Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Trudeau spoke to the press about his work trip at the G20 Leaders' Summit that brought together the heads of state and government of the world's largest economies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to chart the course of the current major global challenges. The meeting took place on November 18 and 19.

According to the newspaper Reforma, the comments by Trudeau and Sheinbaum on the trade relationship between Mexico and Canada came after the Premiers of Alberta and Ontario agreed that Canada should negotiate an economic agreement with the United States, which excludes Mexico, unless the latter assumes the position of its North American partners on Chinese imports.