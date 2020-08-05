﻿
English
CAAM: China’s automotive vehicle sales up 14.9 percent in July

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 17:05:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s automotive vehicle sales in July this year are expected to reach 2.08 million units, up 14.9 percent year on year and down 9.6 percent from the record June figure, according to China's automotive manufacturers association (CAAM).

Meanwhile, the country’s auto vehicle sales are estimated to amount to 12.34 million units in the January-July period of the current year, down 12.7 percent year on year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affecting domestic production in the first quarter this year.


