CAAM: China’s automotive vehicle output down three percent in Dec 1-20

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:03:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the December 1-20 period of the current year, the overall output of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 1.542 million units, down three percent year on year, while down 4.34 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicle output totaled 1.317 million units, down 2.5 percent year on year, while declining by 4.5 percent month on month. Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle output totaled 22,500 units, down 5.5 percent year on year and decreasing by 3.43 percent month on month.