CAAM: China's auto vehicle output up 20.4% in Sept from Aug, down y-o-y

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 13:50:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.077 million units and 2.067 million units, respectively up 20.4 percent and 14.9 percent month on month, while declining by 17.9 percent and 19.6 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-September period of this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 18.243 million units and 18.623 million units, respectively up 7.5 percent and 8.7 percent year on year.

Production and sales of passenger vehicles in China in September reached 1.767 million units and 1.751 million units, up 18.1 percent and 12.8 month on month, while down 13.9 percent and 16.5 percent year on year. In the first nine months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 14.658 million units and 14.862 million units, up 10.7 percent and 11.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In September, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China totaled 310,000 units and 317,000 units, up 35.5 percent and 28.2 percent month on month, while down 35.2 percent and 33.6 percent year on year, respectively. In the January-September period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 3.585 million units and 3.761 million units, down four percent and up 0.5 percent, respectively, year on year.

In the given month, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) totaled 353,000 units and 357,000, both up 1.5-fold year on year. In the first nine months, NEV production and sales reached 2.166 million units and 2.157 million units, up 1.9-fold and 1.9-fold year on year, respectively.

According to CAAM, the sales of automotive vehicles in the fourth quarter will be higher than in the third quarter, which will exert strong pressure on vehicle producers amid tight supply of chips.