﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto vehicle output up 1.2-fold in Mar 1-20

Friday, 26 March 2021 14:59:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the March 1-20 period of the current year, the output of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 1.267 million units, up 1.2-fold year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, in the given period passenger vehicle output totaled 1.013 million units, up 1.3-fold year on year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle output reached 25,400 units, double compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, Cui Dongshu, secretary of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), said that China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales are expected to reach 2 million units in 2021, up 70 percent year on year, while total new energy vehicle sales are expected to amount to 2.2 million units, up by 900,000 units or 69 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  automotive  production  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Mar

Imbalance of auto chip supply and demand to ease in Q3
17  Mar

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021
12  Mar

China's auto vehicle output and sales up 4.2-fold and 3.6-fold in Feb
04  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb
26  Feb

Shanghai’s NEV output to exceed 1.2 million units by 2025