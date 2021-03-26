CAAM: China’s auto vehicle output up 1.2-fold in Mar 1-20

Friday, 26 March 2021 14:59:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the March 1-20 period of the current year, the output of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 1.267 million units, up 1.2-fold year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, in the given period passenger vehicle output totaled 1.013 million units, up 1.3-fold year on year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle output reached 25,400 units, double compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, Cui Dongshu, secretary of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), said that China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales are expected to reach 2 million units in 2021, up 70 percent year on year, while total new energy vehicle sales are expected to amount to 2.2 million units, up by 900,000 units or 69 percent year on year.