CAAM: China's auto vehicle output down 16.7% in Jan from Dec, up slightly y-o-y

Monday, 21 February 2022 12:11:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.422 million units and 2.531 million units, respectively down 16.7 percent and 9.2 percent month on month, while rising by 1.4 percent and 0.9 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the given month, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) totaled 452,000 units and 431,000, up 1.3-fold and 1.4-fold year on year, while down 12.6 percent and 18.6 percent month on month. NEV sales continued their rapid development since last year.