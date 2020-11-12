﻿
English
CAAM: China's auto sales almost stable in Oct from Sept, up 12.5% y-o-y

Thursday, 12 November 2020 14:04:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.552 million units and 2.573 million units, respectively, up 0.9 percent and 0.1 percent month on month, while rising by 11 percent and 12.5 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 19.519 million units and 19.696 million units, down 4.6 percent and 4.7 percent year on year, 2.1 and 2.2 percentage points slower than the respective decreases recorded in the first nine months of the current year.

In October, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 2.084 million units and 2.11 million units, up 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent year on year. In the first ten months of the current year, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 15.316 million units and 15.495 million units, down 10.1 percent and 9.9 percent year on year, with the decreases 2.3 and 2.5 percentage points slower than those recorded in the first nine months of the year.

In the given month, commercial vehicle output and sales in China amounted to 468,000 units and 464,000 units, down 2.2 and 2.8 percent month on month, while up 30.9 percent and 30.1 percent year on year. In the first ten months of the year, commercial vehicle output and sales amounted to 4.203 million units and 4.204 million units, up 22.5 percent and 20.9 percent year on year.

In October, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 167,000 units and 160,000 units, up 69.7 percent and 104.5 percent, respectively, year on year. In the January-October period, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 914,000 units and 901,000 units, down 9.2 percent and 7.1 percent year on year, respectively, with these declines 9.5 and 10.6 percentage points slower than those recorded in the first nine months of the year.


