CAAM: Auto vehicles sales increase by 2.7 percent in July 1-20

Thursday, 23 July 2020 14:03:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the early and mid-July of the current year (July 1-20), sales of automotive vehicles of the 11 main automakers in China amounted to 942,000 units, up 2.7 percent month on month and rising by 36.5 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In particular, passenger vehicle sales totaled 825,000 units, up five percent month on month and up 33.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales reached 117,000 units, down 10.7 percent month on month, while up 61.7 percent year on year.

Average daily wholesale vehicle sales in China in the third week of July amounted to 40,000 units, up three percent year on year, while down 15 percent compared to the third week of June, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).