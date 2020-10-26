CAAM: Auto vehicles sales in China down 3.9 percent in Oct 1-20

Monday, 26 October 2020 12:10:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the October 1-20 period of the current year, output and sales of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 1.215 million units and 1.027 million units, up 6.9 percent and down 3.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicle output and sales totaled 1.039 million units and 925,000 units, up 2.8 percent and down 5.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle output and sales reached 176,000 units and 101,000 units, up 40 percent and 11.5 percent year on year.