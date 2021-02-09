﻿
Brumadinho’s settlement reduces uncertainties over Vale’s balance sheet, says S&P

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 20:42:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Vale’s recent Brumadinho settlement of about $7 billion (BRL 37.68 billion) will likely reduce uncertainties over the company’s balance sheet, according to a report from credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings.

The credit rating agency said the deal would “ease” doubts on Vale’s capital structure, total fines and liabilities related from the dam disaster.

S&P said Vale may still be exposed to other potential costs and class action lawsuits. However, those “shouldn't be significant enough to cause leverage metrics to deviate from our base-case expectations.”

S&P labeled Vale’s debt to EBITDA ration as “comfortably below 1.5 times, with a strong cash position and smooth amortization profile.”


