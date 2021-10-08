British Steel unveils Low Carbon Roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions target

Friday, 08 October 2021 14:55:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel, part of China-based Jingye Group, has unveiled its Low-Carbon Roadmap, which is in line with UK commitments to the Paris Agreement, to achieve its net-zero emissions target.

The company plans to invest in a range of technologies to produce net-zero carbon steel by 2050 and significantly reduce its carbon intensity by 2030 and 2035.

According to the company’s statement, it has recently increased the amount of scrap used in the integrated steelmaking route and plans to further increase this by 2023, and it is progressing the use of hot briquetted iron and scrap in the iron making process.

To help achieve its net-zero targets, British Steel will use a range of techniques and innovations including, assessing and adopting several technology options such as carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, increasing scrap utilization and electric arc furnace steelmaking, supporting recycling and reuse, for instance using increased levels of scrap in its steelmaking process and encouraging re-use of steel products at the end of life, where appropriate.