British Steel to recruit new employees to support increased production

Friday, 27 November 2020 14:42:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it is recruiting 66 new employees to support increased production at its operations in Scunthorpe and Teesside plants.

The company is looking to recruit 41 people into manufacturing roles at its Special Profiles business in Skinningrove, which already employs around 300 people and manufactures a range of specialist products including track shoes and cutting edge profiles, while it is aiming to recruit a further 25 trainees at its headquarters in North Lincolnshire. These new jobs are in addition to the 40 the company created in May this year, which has enabled it to introduce an extra shift at its Teesside Beam Mill.

The vacancies at Skinningrove are for manufacturing operators whose roles will include crane driving, machine and process operation, forklift driving and manual handling.

“We currently operate 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday, but we’re moving to a 24-7 operation in the spring. Our new manufacturing operators will help us achieve this and enable us to meet the growing global demand for our specialist products,” David Hogg, Skinningrove plant manager, said.