British Steel to invest in new downstream processing facilities in Skinningrove

Thursday, 26 August 2021 12:18:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel, part of China-based Jingye Group, has announced that it will invest £26 million in new downstream processing facilities at its Skinningrove site. The company stated that it will be the single largest investment for more than 30 years in the company’s special profiles business. The commissioning of the facilities is scheduled for August 2023.

The investment will be part of a £100 million investment this year by Jingye Group to improve British Steel’s manufacturing and environmental performance.

The new service center, which will include cut-to-length lines, product milling, machining and warehousing operations, will enable the company to make and process an extended range of value-added profiles for the forklift industry. The advanced milling and machining capability will allow the company to offer profiles with tolerances of 0.1 mm. The service center will replace the cutting profiles facility in Darlington.