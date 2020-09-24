British Steel to contribute to UK economic recovery

Thursday, 24 September 2020 17:37:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has stated that the company is in a good place to make a significant contribution to the UK’s economic recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said it can play an important role in major infrastructure projects like HS2 with its high quality rail and construction steel, as it has experience of supplying projects of this scale.

“In partnership with government, stakeholders, customers and suppliers, we can help revive the economy - locally and nationally,” Ron Deelen, CEO of British Steel, said.

The company, including its assets in both the UK and the Netherlands, was taken over by China’s Jingye Group in March this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.