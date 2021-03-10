﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

British Steel to build more sustainable future with Jingye’s backing

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 15:09:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has stated that it is starting to build a more sustainable future as China’s Jingye Group has given backing and is committed to investment following the acquisition of British Steel in March 2020.

According to the company’s statement, Jingye Group’s investment will be made in new technology in the company’s drive to reduce emissions, maintain equipment, ensure production, reduce costs, support clean growth and protect and create new jobs.

In the year following the acquisition, the company has achieved significant operational improvements, launched new products, introduced 24-7 operations at its Teesside and Skinningrove mills and resumed operational control of Immingham Bulk Terminal.

“We’ve also started to turn losses into profits. We’re increasing production, reducing costs, growing into new markets and are well-placed to make a significant contribution to the UK’s economic recovery. We still need to overcome many challenges but the progress we’re making gives us great optimism,” the company stated.


Tags: investments  Europe  UK  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

Unemployment in Turkey falls to 12.2% in Jan compared to Dec
09  Mar

Greensill’s financial difficulties threaten UK steel industry
03  Mar

Automotive sales in Turkey up 37.4 percent in January-February
02  Mar

Turkey’s Kardemir reports increased sales revenues for 2020
15  Feb

Turkey’s Yıldız Demir Çelik starts second galvanizing line investment