British Steel granted approval for £26 million upgrade of special profiles business

Monday, 13 June 2022 16:49:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that the Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council has granted approval for its £26 million investment to build a new service center at its special profiles unit, which includes cut-to-length and rolling lines, machining and warehousing operations.

With the investment, British Steel will be able to extend its value-added profile range specific to the forklift and heavy equipment industries. The new facility is to replace the current services offered at the company’s Darlington site, which stores and cuts profiles in accordance with customer requirements.

The company expects to start construction in late 2022 and commission the center in question in August 2023.

The Special Profiles unit produces components for a wide range of sectors including the forklift and earthmoving industries.


