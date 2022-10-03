﻿
Brazil’s unemployment rate declines in Q3

Monday, 03 October 2022 22:02:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The unemployment rate in Brazil during the third quarter of 2022 reached 8.9 percent, against 9.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and 13.1 percent in the same quarter of 2021, according to the Brazilian institute of geography and statistics-IBGE.

The unemployed population, 9.7 million individuals, has reached the lowest number since the quarter ended in December 2015. The employed population of 99.0 million was the record for the series initiated in 2012, increasing by 1.5 million from the number of the previous quarter.

The underemployed population, reflecting workers with lower working hours offered, declined by 3.7 percent to 6.4 million individuals from the previous quarter, resulting in the lowest number since the third quarter of 2020.

According to IBGE, the working force in Brazil, which includes occupied and non-occupied individuals, was estimated at 108.7 million, 3.1 million more than in the same quarter of 2021 and the highest number in the historical series. 


