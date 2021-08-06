Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 57.5 percent in January-June

Friday, 06 August 2021 11:57:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in June this year decreased by 13.4 percent from the previous month and rose by 69.6 percent year on year to 166,947 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 57.5 percent year on year to 1,148,470 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 182,453 units in June this year, decreasing by 3.3 percent when compared to May and increasing by 37.4 percent year on year. In the January-June period, the country’s new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) rose by 32.8 percent year on year to 1,074,173 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in June (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 33,512 units, decreasing by 9.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 72.6 percent year on year. In the first six months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 200,132 units, up by 67.5 percent year on year.