﻿
Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 55.6 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 13:35:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in May this year increased by one percent from the previous month and rose by 347.6 percent year on year to 192,843 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 55.6 percent year on year to 681,532 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 188,678 units in May this year, increasing by 7.7 percent when compared to April and increasing by 203.4 percent year on year. In the January-May period, the country’s new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) rose by 31.9 percent year on year to 891,720 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in May (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 36,974 units, increasing by 9.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 855.4 percent year on year. In the first five months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 166,610 units, up by 66.5 percent year on year.


