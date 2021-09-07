﻿
English
Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 45.8 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 10:21:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in July this year decreased by two percent from the previous month and fell by 4.2 percent year on year to 163,556 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 45.8 percent year on year to 1,312,026 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 175,453 units in July this year, decreasing by 3.8 percent when compared to June and increasing by 0.6 percent year on year. In the January-July period, the country’s new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) rose by 27.1 percent year on year to 1,249,626 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in July (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 23,766 units, decreasing by 29.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 18.4 percent year on year. In the first seven months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 223,898 units, up by 50.7 percent year on year.


